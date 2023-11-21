21 November 2023

Paul McCallum at the double to earn Eastleigh victory over Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
21 November 2023

Paul McCallum scored a brace to earn Eastleigh a 2-1 victory against Boreham Wood in the National League.

Eastleigh opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Enzio Boldewijn picked out McCallum with a cutback and he curled into the top corner.

Boreham Wood were not behind for long as Tyrone Marsh smashed in via the underside of the crossbar four minutes later.

The home side regained their advantage two minutes into the second half when McCallum nodded in from a corner and they held on to record back-to-back home wins.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Bodies of four missing teenage boys found inside crashed car

news

Review criticises police for disclosure of Nicola Bulley’s health struggles

news

Taylor Swift’s Rio tour marred by deaths, muggings and a dangerous heat wave

home