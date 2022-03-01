01 March 2022

Paul McCallum bags brace as Dagenham return to winning ways

By NewsChain Sport
01 March 2022

Paul McCallum struck twice just before half-time as Dagenham beat Maidenhead 3-0 in their Vanarama National League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

The Daggers, without a league win since the end of January, took an early lead in the 11th minute when Junior Morias slotted in a rebound after Dean Rance’s long-range shot was saved.

McCallum headed home from a corner a minute from the break and was on the scoresheet again in first-half stoppage time when he knocked the ball in from close range after Will Wright’s free-kick came back off the post.

Maidenhead could not find a way back into the match as they slipped to a first defeat in six league games.

