Paul McCallum bags brace as Dagenham return to winning ways
Paul McCallum struck twice just before half-time as Dagenham beat Maidenhead 3-0 in their Vanarama National League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
The Daggers, without a league win since the end of January, took an early lead in the 11th minute when Junior Morias slotted in a rebound after Dean Rance’s long-range shot was saved.
McCallum headed home from a corner a minute from the break and was on the scoresheet again in first-half stoppage time when he knocked the ball in from close range after Will Wright’s free-kick came back off the post.
Maidenhead could not find a way back into the match as they slipped to a first defeat in six league games.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox