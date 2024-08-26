26 August 2024

Paul McCallum nets equaliser as Eastleigh draw with Sutton

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2024

Eastleigh’s 100 per cent start to the National League season was halted in their fifth game as Sutton held them to a 1-1 draw at the Silverlake Stadium.

Sutton claimed the lead in the 13th minute thanks to a spectacular curling strike from Eduino Vaz.

The hosts drew level 25 minutes later when Paul McCallum headed in his fourth league goal of the season.

Eastleigh had to hang on at the end as Jayden Harris hit the crossbar for Sutton, but the point leaves the Hampshire side two clear of Gateshead at the top of the table.

