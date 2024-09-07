07 September 2024

Paul McCallum nets winner as Eastleigh beat Tamworth

By NewsChain Sport
07 September 2024

Eastleigh kept up the pace at the top of the National League with a 1-0 win over Tamworth at the Silverlake Stadium.

The Spitfires – beaten by leaders Gateshead last weekend for their first defeat of the season – took the lead through Paul McCallum in the sixth minute.

Promoted as National League North champions last season, Tamworth slowly grew into the game with Tom McGlinchey making a dangerous run into the penalty area before a timely tackle thwarted him.

The Lambs continued to push for an equaliser in the second half, with Christophe Wreh nodding over and defender Haydn Hollis seeing his header from a free-kick drop just wide as Eastleigh held out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Painter jailed for nine years - the longest summer riots sentence so far

news

Teenager in court over fatal shooting of four people at Georgia high school

news

Southern Britain braced for second day of heavy rain

news