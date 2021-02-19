Paul McShane could return when Rochdale host Plymouth

Paul McShane is a doubt for Rochdale
Paul McShane is a doubt for Rochdale (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:06pm, Fri 19 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rochdale will hope defender Paul McShane is fit enough to start Saturday’s home League One clash with Plymouth.

McShane has been battling a number of niggles and was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Blackpool.

Captain Eoghan O’Connell remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Jimmy Ryan has a knee injury with no clear timescale for a return so far.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod remains sidelined for Plymouth with an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old has not played since January 2 and Argyle are carefully managing his recovery.

Club captain Gary Sawyer is still sidelined but starting to step up his return to training after long-term ankle trouble.

Nottingham Forest loanee Tyrese Fornah should continue in midfield.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Rochdale

Preview

PA