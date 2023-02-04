Paul Simpson admits Carlisle were off the pace in defeat to Harrogate

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson says his promotion-chasing side simply were not good enough as Paul Huntington’s late own goal saw them fall to a 1-0 loss at home to League Two strugglers Harrogate.

The match looked destined to end in a goalless draw until the 82nd minute, when Huntington misjudged a pass back to goalkeeper Tomas Holy and sent the ball agonisingly across the line.

The result ends a four-match winning streak for the third-placed Cumbrians, whose winless record against Harrogate now extends to seven meetings in league and cup.

“It’s not Harrogate, it’s about us,” Simpson said. “We just didn’t do enough to win the game today.

“It wouldn’t have mattered who we played today. We just weren’t clinical in the final third, we didn’t have the quality that we normally have in the final third and then really the game was about just taking mistakes out of it, not taking any risks.

“Unfortunately for us, they made no mistakes, we made one and we’ve been punished.”

Carlisle had the better of the first half, with Jordan Gibson, Crystal Palace loanee John-Kymani Gordon and leading marksman Kristian Dennis all coming close to breaking the deadlock.

The hosts could have gone into the break trailing, though, after Matty Foulds’ free-kick in the 43rd minute clipped the outside of the left-hand post and wide.

Simpson brought on January signing Joe Garner for Dennis just after the hour mark as Carlisle went in search of a winner, but Harrogate threatened to go in front again in the 68th minute with Danny Grant’s shot blocked.

Omari Patrick, a replacement for Gordon, was denied by Harrogate goalkeeper Pete Jameson 10 minutes later and Carlisle’s inability to take their chances eventually proved costly following Huntington’s own goal.

“It’s just one of those unfortunate things,” Simpson said of the goal. “It looked like the ball sat up nicely for him to head it back to Tomas.

“I don’t know what his thinking was, why he chose not to. He doesn’t need me to be talking about it.

“I’ve not said anything at the end of the game to him.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was full of praise for his team’s defending as they ended a run of five games without a victory to move up to 20th in the table.

“They thoroughly deserved to take something from the game with the efforts that all the players put in,” he said.

“It’s not always been the case where we’ve got our rewards, but we did today and there’s nothing better than a gritty 1-0 away win.

“[I’m] talking as an ex-defender and looking on and being proud about the defensive side of the game today.

“I thought they were outstanding as a unit back there.

“Every ball into the box was met with aggression and anticipation.”