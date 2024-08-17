Paul Simpson did not have to sell Carlisle loan move to Dan Adu-Adjei

Paul Simpson says matchwinner Dan Adu-Adjei did not need persuading to swap Bournemouth for Carlisle after netting the winner in the 1-0 victory over Cumbrian rivals Barrow.

The 19-year-old loanee shrugged off defender Theo Vassell before curling a first-half shot out of Paul Farman’s reach for a home league debut goal.

“He just had to look around Carlisle, it’s a metropolis,” joked Simpson after United’s first win in front of their fans since New Year’s Day.

“Seriously, Dan wants to play first-team football and we have given him that opportunity.

“When he sticks goals in like that, he won’t go far wrong. I didn’t have to sell it to be honest.

“I had a conversation with Dan, his agent and his family. I told him what we want to do and explained how I saw him fitting into it.

“He is a young, enthusiastic lad who wants to play football. To get this opportunity is great for him and brilliant for us he has decided to come.”

Carlisle survived a scare when substitute Andy Dallas looked to have headed in an equaliser at the death, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

“It was a scare and people might say we had a bit of luck,” added Simpson.

“But it was the correct decision from the assistant.”

Barrow boss Stephen Clemence described the outcome of his first experience of a Cumbrian derby as “a difficult one to take.”

But he believed the game’s two big decisions went against his side who are still to win away from Holker Street since last December.

“I think there was contact,” he said of Adu-Adjei’s challenge on Vassell.

“Five minutes earlier there was a similar decision for the referee to make and he gave a free-kick.

“Theo is adamant he got kicked and he’s an honest lad. They got that decision but we didn’t get the decision when Andy Dallas was onside.

“He (referee Matthew Corlett) gave it for Theo being offside. But he wasn’t interfering with play. I have seen them given, put it that way.

“But the players gave it their all. It was a tight game and we came out on the wrong side of it.

“We know how much this game means to our supporters and we wanted to give them a result.

“I can only apologise we didn’t but it wasn’t down to a lack of effort.”