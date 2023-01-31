Paul Simpson hails sharp-shooting Carlisle after big win over Barrow

Manager Paul Simpson praised Carlisle’s ruthlessness and professionalism after a stunning 5-1 derby demolition of Barrow at Brunton Park.

United’s fourth successive victory, boosted by four second-half goals, took the Cumbrians into an automatic promotion spot.

Jon Mellish netted in each half with further goals from Joe Garner, Omari Patrick and top scorer Kristian Dennis bagging his 18th of the campaign from the penalty spot.

Carlisle even scored the sixth goal – Ben Barclay putting through his own net with the score at 4-0.

“We have gone third but we have got to carry it on,” said Simpson after this one-sided contest in driving wind and rain.

“There is no resting on what we have done so far because it doesn’t count for anything. But the players were ruthless and professional.

“We scored at a great time just before half-time but it was difficult to break them down before that.

“We did the basics right in the second half and we won it really comprehensively. We were really clinical with the way we went about things.

“That’s the desire we have in that group. Joe’s goal knocked the stuffing out of them because we didn’t give them opportunity to get on the front foot after half-time.

“We defended so well apart from the blip (with the own goal). I am not being clever but to beat a good team like Barrow 5-1, you are doing some good things right.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild said: “I know that is not acceptable. And on behalf of the club I apologise to the fans.

“They had every right to voice their frustration and opinion. That at any level is not good enough.

“We spoke at half-time of coming out firing – no more goals and let’s get after them. And we didn’t do it.

“I am the man at the top. I have got to get it right. But it is very hard. The problem is we gift teams goals every week.

“That is our Achilles heel at the moment. One to 11 no one can look me in the eye and say, ‘I have done alright’.

“It tells us we are a club in transition and a position we were not ready for. We will be working tirelessly to make sure this does not happen again.”

New record signing Ged Garner watched from the sidelines with Wild adding: “Six clubs wanted him so it shows where we are travelling.

“But I am not sure what he made of that. He certainly comes into contention for Saturday.”