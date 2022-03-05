Paul Simpson lauds Carlisle character after win at fellow strugglers Oldham

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson saluted the desire of his team as they came from behind to win 2-1 at relegation rivals Oldham.

Morgan Feeney’s last-gasp header sealed a third win in three for Simpson since he returned to the club, easing them six points clear of the drop zone.

Simpson said: “Obviously I couldn’t do anything about the first 31 games of the season but I’ve seen plenty of character in the lads since I returned.

“I would have been quite satisfied with a draw here I have to admit, because seven points from a possible nine would have been a really good return.

“But to now be looking at nine points from those three games is absolutely magnificent.

“People underestimate the pressure that footballers are under sometimes.

“Of course the pressure is nothing like what’s on our NHS workers but it can be tough.

“The first half could have knocked the stuffing out of us but in the second it was a different story.

“It was a lovely header to win the game and it was brilliant to watch it go in, right in front of our fans.

“The players have shown real desire and great personality to come back and win this game in the manner that they did.”

Oldham bossed the first half, though Davis Keillor-Dunn saw a spot-kick saved by Mark Howard just before the half-hour mark.

The hosts then struck seconds before the break when Hallam Hope slid in to convert Jordan Clarke’s low cross from close range.

It was 1-1 soon after the restart, however, when Omari Patrick coolly slotted home.

Feeney’s late winner condemned Oldham to a first defeat in eight games since John Sheridan returned as boss but they remain in the bottom two.

Sheridan said: “It was a really tight affair, there wasn’t a lot between the teams in the first half.

“We got quite a few balls into the box and created a few chances but Carlisle always looked bright and always looked dangerous.

“Our second-half performance was really disappointing, though.

“It was the manner of the defeat that frustrates me and the lack of knowhow sometimes.

“As a player you should have a bit more nouse about you.

“You should know what you’re doing better as a team and know what your team-mates are doing.

“You’ve just got to do the basics. We just weren’t doing that when we were 1-0 up in the game.

“I suppose we just didn’t get going throughout the whole game really.

“We made silly errors and got ourselves caught out and certainly Carlisle looked a lot sharper than us in that second half.

“I could see something happening like that at the end, I really could.”