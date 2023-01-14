Paul Simpson loving life at Carlisle after beating Newport

Paul Simpson is loving life at Carlisle as his side moved to within touching distance of the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two after a 2-0 win over Newport.

Kristian Dennis scored for a third game running to take his impressive tally for the season to 15 in all competitions.

The Cumbrians’ star striker then provided the assist for Crystal Palace loanee John-Kymani Gordon as he enjoyed a dream debut with a lovely finish.

“Let’s just hope things can keep going as they are,” said Carlisle boss Simpson. “Everything’s positive at the moment with our results.

“I think it’s been a really positive week with the new additions we’ve brought in and let’s hope next week’s another positive one.

“I think we’ve got a good group, we’ve certainly got a group that’s together.

“We have guys who have been left out the side, but they’re the first to greet the lads as they come into the dressing room after a result like that.

“We have to keep that, we will only achieve something if we’re together in it.

“I will only make decisions which I think are right for the club, they won’t be personal decisions and hopefully I get more right than wrong.

“I think it’s a huge result. I was worried for a few reasons, we haven’t prepared as we would have liked this week because of weather, you can’t do anything about it.

“We haven’t been on grass all week, it’s a big change going from 4G to grass.

“It’s not an excuse and if we had lost I wouldn’t have mentioned it because I don’t like to make excuses.”

County rarely threatened in a game which was marred by blustery conditions.

It has been six games without a win for County, and this defeat will sting after a run of four straight draws.

Newport boss Graham Coughlan said: “I thought the lads were excellent for 46 minutes. I thought our game plan, our set up, everything about us was really, really positive, really good and then we pressed the self-implode button.

“We can’t legislate for individual errors. We just have to try and pick the lads up and go again.

“They’ve been working really, really hard for us. They’ve been really, really trying hard and that will never be in question, but a couple of opportunities fell our way and we didn’t take them.

“That’s the big thing in this league, you have to be ruthless in both boxes and unfortunately we weren’t and ultimately that cost us the game in the end.

“We will dust the lads off and go again and that’s all you can do.”