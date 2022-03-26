Paul Simpson praises workrate from Carlisle players

Paul Simpson hailed his players as his remarkable Carlisle revival continued with a battling 1-0 win against promotion-seeking Bristol Rovers.

Kristian Dennis bagged the only goal of the game as Rovers’ promotion push was abruptly halted at Brunton Park.

Joey Barton’s side’s four-game winning streak came to a painful end as Simpson secured an impressive six wins in the seven games since he returned to the Cumbrian club.

The Cumbrians are now a healthy 15 points clear of the dreaded drop zone to non-league football.

But Simpson, who came back to the club after a painful eight-game winless run, stressed: “The players are writing the scripts, they truly are.

“The workrate today was incredible and the way they’ve done the ugly side of the game with the defending, the blocks, the goalkeeper making saves, that’s how you earn results.

“I’ve just said in the changing room that football’s not always pretty, you can’t always play silky football, you have to earn the right.

“I’m proud of the result against a really good Bristol Rovers team, I think they’re a very good side.

“It’s a massive win for us, especially when you look at what’s happened around us.

“There’s 15 points between us and the bottom two now and that’s absolutely massive.

“It would need to be a monumental effort from Oldham to make up that 15 points.

“We have to keep going, we can’t rest on this. I don’t want to have eight games where I’m disappointed.

“I’m so proud of this group of players, I’ve said thank you to them in the dressing room.”

Barton was left frustrated as his side made the long trip back south with nothing.

But he has full faith in his side to bounce back and achieve their promotion goal this season.

He said: “It was strange because we felt we were fully comfortable in the game.

We never, ever felt it was a game we were going to lose.

“But when it’s tight and 0-0 against a side in good form with a passionate crowd behind then anything can happen.

“Unfortunately we went behind and gave them something to hang on to.

“Sometimes you need a bit of luck in football and there are a few moments which on another day goes your way.

“I can’t question the lads’ attitude or application, but we’re disappointed to leave here with no points.

“It’s frustrating, but there are seven games to go and it’s about how we react. I don’t doubt these lads.

“It’s three points we’ll be disappointed on in reflection.

“We had more than enough quality out there and if we keep showing that endeavour and commitment then we will get to where we want to come the end of the season.”