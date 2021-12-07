Paul Tisdale admits he has ‘serious work to do’ at Stevenage

Paul Tisdale admitted his Stevenage side have “serious work to do” if they are to climb away from the League Two danger zone following their 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

Boro got off to a flyer in the 48-year-old’s first league game in charge as Luke Norris curled home a fine sixth-minute strike but it was quickly cancelled out by Myles Hippolyte’s close-range finish.

Neither side could find a winner in the second half and, having seen his new side knocked out of the FA Cup at non-league Yeovil on Saturday, Tisdale was up front about the scale of the task ahead.

“I’ve been here a week and let’s make no bones about it, we’ve got some serious work to do,” he said.

“That will come from time on the training ground and I’ve got to work out quickly how we can become effective.

“The players are enthusiastic and receptive and they need to be as we have some hard work to do to get our season functioning.

“I’m pleased with the point – I asked for hard work and competitiveness and they showed that. Do I want better in time? I do, but they worked incredibly hard and it’s a point gained.”

Tisdale’s three changes from the side beaten at Huish Park included the return of Norris, who quickly justified his selection with a superb early finish.

His fellow frontman Elliott List twice came close after the break and Boro’s new boss was satisfied with the pair’s contribution.

“Luke played very well today and he’s going to be an important part of our team,” Tisdale added.

“There are lots of parts to our game I want to improve but with Luke and Listy we looked like we could have scored at any moment in the second half.”

Tisdale’s opposite number Keith Hill remains in search of his first win since taking charge at Scunthorpe and called for more bravery from a team yet to claim victory on the road this season.

“I’m pleased with the point but I’d have really liked three,” he said.

“We just didn’t get the bodies or the right players in the box to get us that second goal and both teams would probably say a draw is a fair result.

“I didn’t like the way we started the game and how we conceded the goal. It was poor and too easy.

“We have to work harder to defend our goal and I was extremely disappointed at half time.

“We have to be more competitive – let them take a look at us instead of us looking at them.

“Away from home there’s a ‘hide and seek’ mentality and we have to make sure the players are brave in pursuit of three points. That’s what I’m searching for.”