Paul Tisdale pleased to end Bristol Rovers’ bad run with point at Peterborough

Paul Tisdale spoke of his pride after Bristol Rovers snapped a five-match losing streak with a battling away display.

The Pirates boosted their survival bid with a hard-fought goalless draw against promotion-chasers Peterborough

Tisdale said: “I’m not sure a 0-0 scoreline does a really good game of football justice.

“The players gave absolutely everything as they knew how important a result was and based on that effort and commitment, I feel we deserved something.

“Peterborough are a good team and had more shots than us, but we defended damn well.

“Our goalkeeper was really solid even though they were saves you would expect him to make.

“He could do no better and when he was beaten Alfie (Kilgour) gave us that big moment of quality to make a crucial clearance.

“The best piece of play we produced – and probably of the whole game itself – was when we hit the post. It was a brilliant pass from Erhun (Oztumer) and a great volley from Sam (Nicholson).

“We have been involved in a couple of games recently which we allowed points to slip away relatively lightly so it was encouraging for that not to happen again.”

Keeper Joe Day made a catalogue of first-half saves to keep the hosts at bay before Sam Nicholson was a whisker away from a breakthrough when volleying a glorious Erhun Oztumer pass against a post.

Day was beaten by Siriki Dembele in the second period but Alfie Kilgour raced back to clear off the line, with the Posh man looking certain to score.

Another late flurry of Day saves then preserved a point for Rovers with Posh left frustrated.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson admitted: “It was one of those nights for us.

“We started the game ever so well, but we just lacked a bit of composure at times. Everything was a bit frenetic.

“It almost felt like we had to score with every attack when we really just needed to keep the ball better rather than going hell for leather every time.

“I know Rovers hit the post, but that was pretty much it. In fact I think my goalkeeper only had one save to make in the entire 90 minutes.

“We continued to create the opportunities in the second half and the best one fell to Siriki, but even after he went around the keeper he was fighting the surface a little bit.

“It was really tough going on that pitch, but credit to my lads for giving everything and keeping going. I have seen games like that go against you by conceding a late goal, but we were the stronger side right to the death.”