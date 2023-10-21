Paul Warne believes Shrewsbury defeat sums up Derby’s season

Manager Paul Warne felt the Shrewsbury defeat was a microcosm of their season as Derby failed to stamp their authority in a 1-0 loss.

The Shrews were awarded a controversial penalty by referee Martin Woods just before half-time when Curtis Nelson pulled down Max Mata but Tom Bayliss took the effort and blazed the ball over the bar.

But the home faithful did manage to see the back of the net ripple in the 56th minute. Taylor Perry was the creator as he stood up a cross from the byline and sent it to the back post.

It looked like Bayliss met the delivery first but Conor Hourihane was the last player to make contact before the ball nestled into the back of the net.

Warne said: “It’s a microcosm of our season. Really good in parts and create unbelievable opportunities and cannot hit the net.

“The second half, we went for it. We were open and knew we are going to concede opportunities but I was prepared to lose 2-0 as opposed to not going for it.

“There was numerous occasions I’m waiting for the net to ripple but it didn’t.

“Good teams find a way to win even if they play badly. I don’t think we played badly. We just didn’t take chances.

“We just didn’t have a cutting edge. A couple of times the keeper made a good save or a last-ditch block but you would expect us to take them chances.

“We cannot do anything but try and help the players all the time, so I am not going in there throwing cups around.

“It’s hugely disappointing to lose. It was a game we came here to win and had an aggressive system and that’s all we can do again.”

Shrews boss Matt Taylor was proud of his players.

He said: “The emotion that runs through your body on the touchline is indescribable at times because that win means so much for us.

“I believe Derby are one of the favourites this season with the players they have at their disposal.

“What we have done is won a game of football against them where we should have been more convincing.

“We missed the penalty. We had numerous chances to put ourselves in a better position but what an amazing feeling.

“The connection with the fans is building. The new players are understanding that.

“From my perspective, it’s the biggest crowd of the season and to be able to go and share that feeling with them is fantastic.

“The players are the ones that carry out the instructions we give them. They were immense; what a performance and what a result! I am really happy.”