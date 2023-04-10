Paul Warne: Draw with MK Dons sums up Derby’s season

Derby head coach Paul Warne admitted he was “heartbroken” for his team after they were held 1-1 at home by relegation threatened MK Dons.

The play-off chasing Rams should have wrapped the game up in the first half but only had David McGoldrick’s 21st goal of the season to show for their dominance.

And County were made to pay for a number of missed chances as MK Dons equalised in the 68th minute through Henry Lawrence.

Warne said: “I think we had nearly 30 attempts at goal and I think it’s a microcosm of our season. I think that sums us up.

“We’re excellent at times, we control the game at times, we play amazing football at times, we ask questions of defenders but we just don’t score enough goals.

“Fundamentally if we’re going to be short this year I think it’s the lack of goals really. I don’t know what more the lads could have done apart from score.

“The longer the game goes on the opposition think they’re in it. We needed that second goal to kill the game off but how our luck is currently the chance they do get it goes in.

“I’m heartbroken for the dressing room. They’re devastated. They’ve left everything out there and I just feel they didn’t get what their play deserved.”

The draw left Derby outside the League One play-off places while MK Dons edged four points clear of the relegation zone.

Dons head coach Mark Jackson said: “We have to approach every game differently but we knew if we could keep our unbeaten run going and even get just a point we would be happy with that.

“I think it shows we can compete with teams at the top end of the table and that’s a real positive for us in the here and now because we need points but also for the future it provides belief that we can beat the teams pushing for promotion and that’s what we want.

“The second half performance was a real, real plus for me as a manager that the lads responded and hopefully that now gives them belief that they can come to teams at the top and places like Pride Park and perform and get results.”