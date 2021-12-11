Paul Warne expects Rotherham to take even more confidence from Burton win

Rotherham manager Paul Warne believes his team will grow in confidence even more after toughing it out to beat Burton 3-1.

The Millers kept hold of top spot with the hard-fought win and remain unbeaten since mid-September, a stunning run of 20 games.

Freddie Ladapo put Rotherham ahead in the 23rd minute as he diverted Ben Wiles’ shot in following superb work by Ollie Rathbone down the left.

Burton drew level in the 44th minute with Kane Hemmings was slipped through on goal by Charlie Lakin before finishing beyond Viktor Johansson.

Ladapo grabbed his second in the 48th minute after latching onto Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s pass and slotting past Ben Garratt.

Burton were not going down without a fight and almost levelled when Conor Shaughnessy headed against the goal frame from Harry Chapman’s corner.

Rotherham sealed the win six minutes from time, with Dan Barlaser netting an indirect free-kick inside the penalty area following a backpass to Garratt.

Warne said: “They have got real confidence and they will take confidence from that because Burton had our goal at siege, we managed to ride it fortunately and they will get confidence knowing that even if they don’t play well we always have a chance to win because we do score.

“Generally speaking we create a lot of chances to score goals.

“A massive benefit for us this year is the strength in depth. If we make changes, we don’t get weaker. That pushes the XI on to play really well. It keeps the sub happy as in they think they have a chance and it keeps the place in an upbeat positive environment.

“The majority of my players played in the Championship last year and we do not look down on League One but I think the lads know that they can compete in this league and if they are at their best, they can give anyone a game.”

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “Away from home this has been really the best we have been for a while. But we made too many individual mistakes.

“We keep saying we have got a young team but eventually you have got to learn from those mistakes.

“We need to cut out these mistakes and as soon as we get a grip on that and do not give away silly opportunities, we will be a very good team.

“It’s normal that you are giving the ball away in advanced areas but it is not normal that the backline is ball watching.

“Those are learning things that we need to understand and we are being punished at those at the moment. That is football. There is no room for error.”