Paul Warne feels ‘lucky’ as Rotherham edge Bolton to move top of League One

Paul Warne felt like “a lucky manager” as his Rotherham side edged out Bolton 2-1 to move top of League One.

Leading scorer Michael Smith was again the hero for the Millers with his well-taken double moving him onto 17 goals for the season in all competitions.

Rotherham’s 21-match unbeaten run was ended on Boxing Day but they returned to form with a battling display against a Bolton side missing half a dozen regulars.

Warne said: “I stand here as a lucky manager because we could have drawn.

“I did feel like it was an absolute banana skin. We didn’t have great management in the last five minutes and they could have taken a point off us.”

Both sides netted just before the break with Rotherham taking the lead when Smith powered the ball in at the far post from Shane Ferguson’s delivery.

Bolton responded swiftly with veteran striker Eoin Doyle finishing clinically on the turn inside the box.

The Millers’ pressure paid dividends in the second half when Chiedozie Ogbene delivered the perfect ball for Smith to bury into the bottom corner.

Bolton spurned two great chances to nick a point with George Thomason and Oladapo Afolayan firing over the crossbar in injury time.

Warne added: “I didn’t think we were at our best but we were up against a really good Bolton team. I know they have come through their problems but they were desperate to play.

“I thought the first half was pretty even. I was disappointed with the goal we conceded.

“Second half, I thought we were really good, a bit more like us.

“Obviously we got the lead but the last two minutes we could have drawn it or lost it. But we managed to win it.

“Smith got two good goals – I thought the second was excellent. It was a great bit of football.”

Bolton manager Ian Evatt praised his battling players despite the defeat and is confident they can turn things around.

He said: “I am not going to say one negative thing about those boys because I know what they have gone through. This is a tough place to come at the best of times when you have a fully-fit squad.

“The difference on the day was just taking chances. We had two huge ones at the end.

“It was a magnificent effort. The players played to the game-plan as best they could given the condition they were in.

“We are halfway through the season now. It’s obviously been hard work for the last few months.

“When we get these boys back right and we get the bodies in the building that we are trying to, I genuinely believe we can fly again in the second half of the season and anything is possible when you get on a run.”