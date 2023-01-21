Paul Warne happy to beat top-six rivals as Derby get the better of Bolton

Paul Warne hailed Derby’s 2-1 victory over Sky Bet League One play-off rivals Bolton as a good marker in their hopes of a top-six finish.

Nathan Mendez-Laing and Conor Hourihane were on target for the Rams, with both registering their sixth goals of the campaign.

Substitute Kieron Sadlier replied in stoppage time but it was too late for the visitors, who suffered a first defeat in nine outings.

In contrast, fourth placed Derby are unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions and are three points above fifth placed Wanderers.

“You have got to win against the top six if you want to be successful,” said Rams manager Warne. “Prior to this we haven’t really shown ourselves.

“Against the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, we performed but didn’t win. So if you offered me a 2-1 win I would have taken it.”

The sides drew 0-0 last month at the UniBol Stadium, and Warne added: “At Bolton, I thought we cancelled each other out for long periods. This was the same thing.

“Both teams played parts of the game really well. But there was a five-minute spell after half-time that I would have asked for a refund because it was horrendous.

“Apart from that it was a good game and as it went on we were in the ascendancy. We looked good for the win.

“Of course there was the disappointment of conceding late on. I panicked and asked the fourth official ‘how long to go?’ He said ‘30 seconds’ and that seemed a long time all of a sudden.”

Warne need not have worried as Sadlier’s right-foot finish was nothing more significant than a consolation.

Derby took control when Mendez-Laing converted Tom Barkhuizen’s right wing cross after 16 minutes.

Trotters defender Will Aimson was initially credited with an own goal but the striker was eventually given the final touch.

Bolton have never won at Pride Park and were seeking a first away success over the Rams since a 2-0 victory at the Baseball Ground in 1981.

But it was all over 18 minutes from time as Hourihane ran on to Barkhuizen’s flick to steer the ball beyond James Trafford.

“Derby executed their game plan better than we executed ours,” said Bolton boss Ian Evatt. “But we knew what was coming. Their press was going to be aggressive and they were going to come after us. So we had to be smart and tight.

“I don’t think either team created lots. There weren’t many clear-cut opportunities but they looked more aggressive and more combative.

“They won too many first contacts and second balls. However, the game was still a tight one which is where the frustration kicks in.

“If we have been anything like them we would have asked them a lot more questions and the score could have looked completely different

“All over the pitch we dipped below our usual standards. If we are not to be aggressive and press we need to be real smart with the ball.

“We weren’t courageous enough until we were 2-0 down and anyone can play at 2-0 down.

“We told the players some truths today and that will always be our way. We want to be pushing and striving to be the best.”