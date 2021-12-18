Paul Warne relieved to see League One leaders Rotherham edge Cambridge win

Paul Warne was relieved to see League One leaders Rotherham come away from Cambridge with three points.

Warne’s side remain two points clear at the top of the table courtesy of a 1-0 success at the Abbey Stadium, their hard-fought win secured courtesy of Daniel Barlaser’s strike midway through the second half.

Warne spoke highly of Cambridge despite beating the U’s twice in the last month.

“There were times in the game where I thought a point would be a good point. They asked a lot of questions. I was really impressed with them when they came to the New York Stadium a few weeks ago and they’re one of the hardest competitors we’ve played,” Warne said.

“There wasn’t any natural flow to the game, first half, didn’t feel we really got into it the way we could.

“I wasn’t over the moon at half-time. We weren’t as physical as possible, we didn’t win as many first balls so we never got seconds.

“In the second half we were better and from a neutral point of view, it must have been a great game to watch because it was both teams trying to go for the win. We’d have a shot, they’d have a shot and then luckily one of our shots went in.

“That’s probably the easiest way to sum up the game. Either team could have won it.

“We’re going to have games where we don’t play at our best and that’s due to the respect of the opposition.

“Today it felt like a big win because Cambridge didn’t let us play at our best, they caused all sorts of problems and we’ve managed to come away unscathed.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner was upbeat with his side despite being edged out by the narrow defeat.

“It’s another really good performance but it’s another nil points and we have to keep working to turn those games into something else,” he said.

“We had good moments, good opportunities where we might have made one of those count.

“It was similar to the away game there, we scored a great goal but we had so many other chances, or chances to create chances, that we weren’t quite able to turn in our favour.

“We have to keep working at that, keep trying to improve those things because we know we’ve got players who can score goals and we’re looking a threat.

“Defensively we look strong as well, so overall it’s a good performance but it’s really tough because I’ve sat in there with the lads and almost pressed repeat on something that we said to them last week (at Charlton).

“It’s hard to take at the moment but we’ll have to dust ourselves down.”