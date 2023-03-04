Paul Warne rues two points dropped as Derby let lead slip against Shrewsbury

Derby head coach Paul Warne admitted he was “hugely disappointed” after his team let a two-goal lead slip at home to Shrewsbury.

Warne’s side were in control after scoring twice in the first half through Haydon Roberts and David McGoldrick but Shrewsbury came back to take a deserved point.

Tom Bayliss bent a free-kick from just outside the area inside Joe Wildsmith’s near post and Luke Leahy converted a penalty in the 76th minute after he was pushed by Jake Rooney.

Marko Marosi made a great save from a Lewis Dobbin header in added time and Warne admitted it was two points dropped as his side fell 10 behind second-placed Plymouth in the race for automatic promotion.

“I told them at half-time, just be careful, it only takes one little change of dynamic and the game can flip,” he said.

“I thought the penalty was very harsh, there is contact I agree, but I thought there were loads of those fouls today.

“It feels like two points dropped because our play merited a win but sometimes football kicks you where it hurts .

“Two-nil up at home, playing that well, you’ve got to ride the first 15 minutes of the second half and then the game becomes a lot easier to manage but we didn’t start well enough and their goal definitely rattles us.

“We’ll play a lot worse than that and win but when it comes to the crunch we have to be a bit tougher to keep a clean sheet, I leave the ground hugely disappointed because it’s two points dropped.”

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill said: “We didn’t play anywhere near in the first half like we can.

“For me we wasted the first 45 minutes of the game but then at half-time, a little bit of a reshuffle, a little bit of a talking to and in the second half we were excellent.

“Not only to comeback to 2-2 but I thought we could have won the game, we were that dominant in the second half and it was good character from the boys.”

Cotterill revealed he was concerned for Killian Phillips who came off after a nasty clash of heads with Eiran Cashin.

He added: “He’s not in a good way, definitely not in a good way. I think the Derby doctor is going to come in and see him but he’s not in a good way at all.”