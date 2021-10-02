Paul Warne satisfied after Rotherham register back-to-back victories

Rotherham boss Paul Warne was delighted to see his team register back-to-back wins as they eased past Cheltenham with a 2-0 Sky Bet League One success at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The goals came in the second half from Will Grigg and a superb finish from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and if it had not been for the efforts of Rotherham-born home goalkeeper Scott Flinders, it could have been more.

“We deserved the win,” Warne said. “I always want perfection and thought we were a little sloppy at times, but their keeper kept them in it.

“Fortunately, in the end we came away with a clean sheet and two goals.

“All in all I thought we defended pretty well, although they had a couple of half-chances, one of which we gifted them.

“The overall scoreline could have been a 5-1, but we respect Cheltenham. They’re a well-coached team and we told our players not to look at the table because they had only played four games at home before today and beaten some very good sides.

“Luckily today our quality came through in the last half hour. I’m really pleased with the lads and the back-to-back wins.”

Flinders, who stills lives in the South Yorkshire town, made an outstanding save to keep out Michael Smith’s diving header in the 16th minute and then reacted well to push Oliver Rathbone’s powerful effort away 10 minutes later.

Mattie Pollock blocked well to deny on-loan Sunderland striker Grigg just before the break.

But Rotherham always looked the more likely to break the deadlock and Grigg followed up from close range for his third goal of the campaign after Flinders could only parry a low shot from Daniel Barlaser, who was teed up by Ben Wiles in the 51st minute.

The second goal was a fine first strike for the club from defender Edmonds-Green, who found the bottom left corner from 22 yards after Cheltenham wasted an opportunity to clear the danger.

Taylor Perry’s late shot was well saved by Viktor Johansson and Cheltenham, who have now lost three in a row, were indebted for Flinders for keeping the score down late on with another smart save to deny Smith.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff said: “I don’t have any complaints about the result, but we had three or four good chances as well before their first goal.

“Once the goal went in, I thought we were good for five or 10 minutes after that, then the subs they made, the last 20 minutes, we never looked like getting back in the game.

“I was happy with the first hour of it, but goals change games and they killed it off well.

“They are a little bit more streetwise and savvier, while we are a little bit wet behind the ears at this level – but I was looking for a reaction from Sunderland (5-0 midweek defeat) and there was definitely that.”