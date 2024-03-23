Paul Warne voices frustration as Derby’s promotion charge halted at Northampton

Derby boss Paul Warne was frustrated by his side’s narrow 1-0 League One defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

The Rams saw their promotion charge hit a major stumbling block at Sixfields where Sam Hoskins scored the only goal of the game.

Derby also had defender Sonny Bradley sent off for a straight red card in second-half stoppage-time.

“It’s obviously frustrating and disappointing,” admitted Warne. “I didn’t think we were amazing but I still felt we created enough chances to win the game.

“We had a bit of control in the first half, not a lot, but the goal we conceded was farcical and credit to Northampton, I congratulate them for the win.

“The chance they took was harder than the chances we missed and sometimes it’s determined on that and you need those moments to go your way but they didn’t today.

“We got more and more frustrated in the second half. There were a lot of stoppages and a lot of lying down and we just didn’t look very cohesive, that’s the honest truth.

“Northampton literally got every player behind the ball apart from one but we played too slow at times and we moved the ball side to side with no purpose.

“We should have moved it quicker but I felt like we wasted the first half and then in the second half, we’re always chasing it.

“We lost Nathaniel (Mendez-Laing) to injury, he’s done his hammy (hamstring), which is horrific news and Sonny’s been sent off at the end so as bad days go, it’s right up there.”

Northampton manager Jon Brady dedicated the win to the club’s chief executive James Whiting, who is currently recovering from illness in hospital.

“I’m so proud of the boys for that performance,” said Brady. “We’ve been through some tough moments recently but that win today was for James Whiting and we send him our best wishes.

“We’re a close-knit club and I’ve just texted him saying that one was for him today.

“We needed one or two blocks on the line and yes, they missed a good chance in the first half but we’ve scored a magnificent goal, a great cross and a brilliant finish – and we’ve also hit the post and we were also denied a stonewall penalty.

“Considering what’s happened with the players we have out and what people have said about us, that we’re on holiday, it’s one of our best wins of the season.

“You saw the commitment the players showed today, they worked so hard and it’s a really, really good performance.

“To beat Derby County with 10 players out is remarkable and everyone to a man was absolutely brilliant.”