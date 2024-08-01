Paulo Bernardo returns to Celtic on a permanent deal

Paulo Bernardo declared his delight after securing his return to Celtic on a five-year contract.

The Portuguese midfielder has joined on a permanent transfer from Benfica after making 33 appearances during a loan spell last season.

The 22-year-old scored four goals, including one in a league win against Rangers, and his swerving strike led to the late Scottish Cup final winner against Celtic’s rivals at Hampden when Adam Idah knocked home the rebound.

“It’s amazing for me and it’s a big step in my career,” Bernardo said after being reunited with his team-mates ahead of their William Hill Premiership opener against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“I really enjoyed last season when we won the championship and the cup, so it was great for me – my first two titles in my career, too.

“I love the club, I love the fans and I love the city, too, so it’s very, very nice to be here again.

“I love the atmosphere at Celtic Park and away in all the games. Celtic is a big, big club. The fans feed us in the game so we can score one more goal or win the game in the last minute.

“They show that they love the club and I think they really like me too, so I love them.

“I trained this pre-season with Benfica so I’m fit, I did my own work at home to be even fitter so I’m ready. I want to become champion again and I think we can do that again, and I’m very excited to be here.”

Manager Brendan Rodgers added: “Paulo had a real desire to join us permanently, having had a great experience already at Celtic, and from our side we wanted to bring a quality player who has already made such an important contribution to the club.

“Paulo made a great impact for us at some real pivotal moments, delivering for us when he needed to for the team and we are sure that he can bring that same determination, ability and quality to us over the next number of years.

“He has been a popular figure in the dressing room and I know the rest of the players will welcome him back warmly.”

Celtic are also keen to bring back Idah, who was left out of Norwich’s pre-season friendly against Hoffenheim after missing the flight to Germany on Sunday and later travelling on his own.