Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu continues affiliation with Luton
The 27-year-old, who joined from West Ham in 2013, has put pen to paper to extend his eight-year stay at Kenilworth Road.
He told the club website: “I love it at Luton, everyone knows that. ‘The Kenny’ has become my second home and we’ve achieved so much in my time here.
“I know it’s taken a while with going away on international duty, an honour which playing for Luton has helped me achieve, but I know I’ve made the right decision.
“I have a special relationship with the supporters here as we’ve been on a journey together right from the Conference, and I couldn’t leave without experiencing a packed ‘Kenny’ again.
“I can’t wait to get back into the swing of things. It’ll be so good to be back among the lads and hopefully together we can go on to make so many more memories.”