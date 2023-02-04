Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu sets Luton on way to victory over Stoke

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s first goal since August 2021 earned Luton a 1-0 win over Stoke at Kenilworth Road.

The hosts made a glorious start as the long-serving Mpanzu pounced on a loose ball in midfield and raced forward before driving a shot into the bottom corner from 22 yards with just six minutes gone.

Jordan Clark had claims for a penalty turned down as the Hatters continued their bright start.

Stoke’s first effort of note took 20 minutes to arrive, Lewis Baker curling wide from distance with his left foot.

Luton responded with a rising effort of their own, Carlton Morris firing a left-footed shot over, before Amari’i Bell had a go from even further out, forcing Matija Sarkic to move well to his left and gather.

Josh Laurent tried to follow suit for the Potters, only to screw his effort well wide of the target as the visitors were hit by an injury to Josh Tymon just before half time, the defender replaced by Ki-Jana Hoever.

In the second period Clark’s pot-shot was charged down by a Potters defender before Stoke thought they had levelled on the hour mark.

A rash clearance by the hosts was nodded into the net by Ben Wilmot through a crowd of players, but referee Dean Whitestone spotted a foul on goalkeeper Ethan Horvath which meant the equaliser was ruled out.

Town brought on deadline day signing from Aston Villa Marvelous Nakamba as they tried to regain some of the initiative, although it was Stoke who looked the more likely to score, Baker trying his luck with a powerful effort from distance that Horvath watched all the way into his gloves.

With Bersant Celina beginning to pull the strings for Stoke in midfield, he darted inside and dinked a clever pass over Luton’s defence for substitute Tyrese Campbell to volley over while on the run.

With 10 minutes left Town had the best opportunity of the half when Cauley Woodrow was freed on the right hand side and his low ball was swept goalwards by Clark, but straight at Sarkic.

Woodrow could not get enough on his glancing header from Alfie Doughty’s dangerous free-kick and, although the Potters pressed in the latter stages, Town were able to comfortably hold them out to make it three wins in a row and remain fourth in the Championship table.