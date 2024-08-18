Pep Guardiola describes being Manchester City boss as a ‘privilege and honour’

Pep Guardiola said it is a “privilege” to manage Manchester City after Erling Haaland scored his 91st goal for the Premier League champions to kick off their pursuit of a fifth consecutive title with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors dispatched their hosts with relative comfort as new Blues head coach Enzo Maresca saw his team struggle to create chances in his first match in charge, with Mateo Kovacic sealing his side’s victory late on with a goal on his return to west London.

There was controversy before kick-off when representatives of Raheem Sterling, left out of the matchday squad, issued a statement calling for “clarity” on the 31-year-old’s future at the club, with Maresca later seeming to confirm there is a chance the player could leave.

But the story at full-time was about City and the ideal start in their bid to add to the record fourth straight league crowns won under Guardiola.

“What a privilege and honour to be the manager of this group of players at this club, because after what we achieved,” he said.

“The good news is the first three points. The bad news is we have 70 games ahead of us. That’s why the best way is to be calm, relaxed, and enjoy the moment of course.”

Maresca was asked to clarify the club’s position on the absent Sterling in light of the statement released before kick-off.

“The only thing I can say it has been a technical decision,” he said. “In the next days we will see it and clarify the situation.

“All the players in this moment, they are Chelsea players. If they are going be Chelsea players, we are going to try and use them.

“I want Raheem Sterling, but I want all the players we have and there is no space for all of them. So for some of them, they have to leave.”

City went in front after 18 minutes. Bernardo Silva got the faintest touch to help a square pass from Jeremy Doku into the feet of Haaland, a sufficient intervention to divert the ball to the feet of the striker who shrugged off Marc Cucurella to score.

Nicolas Jackson had Chelsea’s best chance to steal a point on Maresca’s Stamford Bridge bow, flicking out a leg to turn Romeo Lavia’s header goalwards only to be thwarted by the reflexes of Ederson in City’s goal.

Former Chelsea midfielder Kovacic, who in happier times for home fans was a Champions League winner with the club in 2021, lashed in the visitors’ second goal six minutes from time.

However, Guardiola’s praise was reserved for Haaland after he scored on his landmark 100th City appearance.

“I have a feeling he feels better than he did last season at this stage,” said Guardiola. “I felt last season he was tired. He feels good. The goal was magnificent.

“He has the numbers of (Lionel) Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In terms of numbers, he’s at that level. To score in 100 games 91 goals in the Premier League is unbelievable.”

It was also the first time since February 2022 that City had won an away game in the league without injured midfielder Rodri.

“It’s important to win without him,” said Guardiola. “When someone said City cannot do it without him, we break all the opinions.

“But wishing him back as quick as possible. In the meantime, it’s a question of surviving this period.”