Pep Guardiola: Manchester City not replacing Julian Alvarez could be a mistake

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted the club have taken a risk by not moving to replace Julian Alvarez in the transfer market but insisted he has more than enough options in attack.

It has been a quiet summer in east Manchester with the return of Ilkay Gundogan and the signing of Savinho the only new signings, while James McAtee has joined the first-team squad after spending the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

After Alvarez left for Atletico Madrid in a deal potentially worth £81million, City were linked with several forwards who might play understudy to Erling Haaland, but chose to stick with what they had in line with Guardiola’s preference for working with a small squad.

“I’m happy with the squad,” Guardiola said. “We didn’t expect Julian was leaving, although he had conversations a long time ago with other clubs and his agent, so it could happen and in the end it happened.

“We saw what we have, if we have many, many injuries it will be a problem, but in a few months Oscar Bobb will be back (from injury) and Phil (Foden) is in that position, McAtee can play in that position, Gundogan can play in that position, Bernardo…

“They are different players to Erling of course. Maybe it is a mistake, I don’t know but I don’t like leaving players without playing for a long time. When everyone is involved with a chance to play the performance of the teams is always better.

“I know the group and how serious and professional they are and their commitment in every single game. We are pretty sure it is better to wait.”

Savinho has been quick to make an impact on the wing, getting his first assist in setting up Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in the 4-1 win over Ipswich last week, a match in which Gundogan received a rousing reception as he came off the bench to make his second City debut.

After one season at Barcelona, the Germany midfielder slotted in as though he had never been away.

“He needs one minute, no more than that to settle,” Guardiola said. “Everybody knows it, he’s a top class player. He knows the mechanics of what we try to do, what we try to live all together and he does it.”

Guardiola is hoping for further midfield reinforcements for Saturday evening’s match away to West Ham, with Rodri back in training and Mateo Kovacic recovering from a knee injury, although neither is certain to be involved. Foden is expected to miss out again through illness.

Foden was included in Lee Carsley’s first England squad on Thursday along with Rico Lewis, John Stones and Jack Grealish, but there was no place for Kyle Walker, who is yet to feature for City this season.

“He will be back to his best and it will be soon,” Guardiola said of Walker. “Always he’s an incredible weapon for the national team to use because he has specific qualities.

“He was late back and arrived with a few niggles, and Rico was playing well after the pre-season, the rhythm is higher so that is why he is in the position. But there are many, many games in the national team and with his desire (Walker) is going to come back.”