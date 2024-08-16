Pep Guardiola rules Rodri out of Manchester City’s Premier League opener

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been ruled out of his side’s Premier League opener at Chelsea on Sunday.

City are bidding to make it five straight top-flight titles and while England trio Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker could feature, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed Rodri will not be ready.

The 28-year-old Spaniard has only just returned to training after being forced off at half-time during his country’s win against England in last month’s Euro 2024 final.

Guardiola said: “He is in training. I don’t know, I haven’t seen him yet. He feels good. We’ll have to see how he feels after training.”

When asked if he could be involved at Stamford Bridge, Guardiola replied: “No chance.”

Foden, Stones and Walker could be included in the squad despite only returning to training in midweek after an extended break.

“I’m pretty sure they won’t be ready for 90 minutes, maybe yes, maybe 15 minutes,” Guardiola said.

“The important thing is everybody is back and except for Oscar (Bobb) the rest are OK.”

Bobb will have surgery on Friday to repair a fractured bone in his leg following a non-contact training ground incident on Wednesday and Guardiola expects the Norway winger to be sidelined for up to four months.

“Unfortunately, he had a big impact and got injured,” Guardiola said. “He is having surgery this afternoon.

“Hopefully, it will go well and he will be back in three or four months. We are so sad for him.”

Bobb’s setback, which followed the recent departure of versatile forward Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, could force City into the transfer market, but Guardiola said he was undecided.

“Maybe or maybe not, we will see,” the Spaniard said. “I’m really pleased with the squad I have, we will see. I’m set.

“We will see what happens in the market. We can continue to January in that way or maybe we will add some players.”

Guardiola said Kalvin Phillips’ season-long loan move to newly promoted Ipswich will not necessarily signal the end of his City career.

The England midfielder has failed to win a regular place in Guardiola’s starting line-up since arriving in £45million deal from Leeds two years ago.

“Kalvin has gone to Ipswich,” Guardiola added.

“He decided to go there. You have to have minutes and recover. Play, play, play. Maybe there is a chance to come back here in the future.”