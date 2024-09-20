Pep Guardiola welcomes ‘advantage’ of Champions League scheduling

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have a slight advantage heading into Sunday’s clash with Arsenal following this week’s European activity.

Guardiola’s side have had an extra day’s rest after playing Inter Milan at home on Wednesday while the Gunners were in action away at Atalanta on Thursday.

It is a situation the City manager is happy to accept given that he feels the schedule often works against his club.

Guardiola, who hopes Kevin De Bruyne will prove his fitness, said: “It’s an advantage but I could make a list of, in the last six years, how many times we have had this ‘advantage’ against us, against tough opponents, when we’ve had less days of recovery. I’d have a huge list to show you.

“But, of course, it is a little bit of an advantage.”

De Bruyne will be assessed after being forced off at half-time during the midweek goalless draw against Inter in the Champions League with a muscular problem.

Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday: “He feels a little bit better today. Tomorrow is training and we will see. He could be (involved).”

Arsenal will definitely be without one of their key players after captain Martin Odegaard was ruled out for a prolonged period.

“I’m so sorry for him,” Guardiola said. “I always like to play against the toughest squad. Of course he’s an important player but, year by year, Arsenal are getting better.”

The eagerly-anticipated match pits Premier League champions City against the runners-up for the past two seasons.

Guardiola has been impressed how Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, his former assistant, has built his side.

He said: “They have always been tight games in the last years because we are a good team and they are good too.

“They are a complete team, that’s why they have been our biggest rivals in the last two seasons. Every season they get stronger.

“You can ask him (Arteta) about that because if I say something they will say I’m playing mind games or something, but I have a high opinion of him.”

Guardiola faces another potential reunion on Sunday with Raheem Sterling, a four-time title-winner at City who joined Arsenal on deadline day.

Guardiola said: “Mikel said it was a surprise for him – he didn’t expect to hire Raheem.

“We cannot understand the first years of my tenure without Raheem, he has been so important.

“Of course I would prefer he doesn’t perform well on Sunday but I wish him all the best.”

City midfielder Rodri this week said players are “close to” striking over the demands being placed on them by the sport’s ever-increasing calendar.

He was referring chiefly to the newly-expanded Champions League and the revamped Club World Cup, which City will compete in next summer.

Guardiola did not offer his personal opinion on the idea of a strike when asked, but did say players need to be listened to.

He said: “I’m pretty sure that if something is going to change, it must come from the players.

“They are the only ones who can change something about the organisation, to take a voice.

“The business can be without managers, sporting directors, media, owners but without players you cannot play. The only ones with the power to do it are them.”