Pep Guardiola wishes Sergio Aguero a speedy recovery following his health scare

Pep Guardiola has wished Sergio Aguero a speedy recovery after the former Manchester City striker suffered a serious health scare at the weekend.

Aguero, City’s record goalscorer, was taken ill with chest pains playing for new club Barcelona against Alaves on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has since undergone cardiological tests and has been advised to rest for three months while receiving further treatment.

Sergio Aguero was taken ill in Barcelona’s match against Alaves on Saturday (Joan Monfort/AP) (AP)

“I spoke with his agent and sent a message,” said City manager Guardiola, who worked with the Argentina international for five years at the Etihad Stadium.

“Of course it was difficult news for everyone, especially him and his family. We wish him well from all the people here at Manchester City, from the chairman (down).

“We wish him a safe recovery. The time doesn’t matter. Health and life are much more important than anything else.

“I’m pretty sure he is in good hands with really good doctors who are going to take care of him. He takes good care of himself.

Aguero scored 260 times for City (Peter Powell/PA) (PA Wire)

“We wish him as speedy and safe recovery as possible and he comes back, if possible, to play again, otherwise (to) enjoy his life and what he has done, (to) be careful and be safe for the rest of his life.”

Aguero, who left City last summer after scoring a club record 260 goals over 10 seasons, also received heartfelt well-wishes from former team-mate Kyle Walker.

For the England defender, the issue is another that puts football into context following the cardiac arrest suffered by former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020.

Former team-mate Kyle Walker has also wished Aguero well (Julien Poupert/PA) (PA Archive)

“I think it’s a shock when it happens to anyone,” said the former Spurs right-back, who was speaking alongside Guardiola at a press conference to preview City’s Champions League game against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

“Obviously I’ve played with Christian, and with what happened to him at the Euros, you think about them and you think about the family. I’m glad he’s OK. That’s the most important thing, that he is fine, as well as Christian.

“It’s a surprise. We’re all fit athletes and we’ll train really hard every day but, obviously, with these things you have to take certain precautions and health is more important than football at this minute.

“I played in the game at Tottenham when Fabrice Muamba went down, so I’ve seen it happen to a few people.

“The main priority is their health. As long as they’re fine, take as much time for recovery. If it’s three months, if it’s longer, who cares? As long as you’re fit and healthy.”