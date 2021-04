Check out this late-minute free-kick goal scored by Pep Guardiola against Valladolid at the Camp Nou. Lorenzo Serra-Ferrer's played with only 10 players during the second half. Patrick Kluivert scored first for the Blaugrana but Valladolid scored a 1-1 draw but Pep Guardiola and Rivaldo scored again for Barcelona to secure a final 3-1 win.