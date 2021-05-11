Pep Guardiola’s trophy triumphs

Pep Guardiola is making a habit of winning trophies at Manchester City
By NewsChain Sport
20:03pm, Tue 11 May 2021
Pep Guardiola has won his eighth major trophy with Manchester City following their Premier League title success.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his previous triumphs.

2017-18: Premier League and League Cup double

After a trophyless first season, Guardiola got his hands on his first silverware at City with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. They went on to win the league title in style with a record 100 points.

2018-19: Domestic treble

City's FA Cup triumph in 2019 capped a memorable treble-winning campaign (PA Archive)

City edged out Liverpool by 98 points to 97 in a thrilling title race. They again won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties and they thrashed Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final to become the first side to win the domestic treble.

2019-20: League Cup

City claimed a third successive League Cup win in 2020 (PA Wire)

City failed to mount a successful title defence as Liverpool took the honours in the pandemic-interrupted season but they were not to end empty-handed after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final.

2020-21: Premier League and League Cup double

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero lifts the Carabao Cup trophy (PA Wire)

The Premier League campaign began slowly but City hit form with a 15-game winning run from mid-December to early March. They wrapped up the title with three matches to spare. By then they were already Carabao Cup winners for a fourth successive year after beating Tottenham in the final and they could yet add the Champions League to their trophy haul.

