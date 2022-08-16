Pete Wild full of praise for Barrow side after ending Walsall’s unbeaten start

Barrow boss Pete Wild was delighted with his side’s response as they ended Walsall’s unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 victory at Holker Street.

Summer signings Tyrell Warren and Sam McClelland headed home inside the space of three first-half minutes to set the Bluebirds on their way.

Saddlers’ shot-stopper Owen Evans produced some fine saves to keep Michael Flynn’s side in the contest.

After the break, on-song Danny Johnson bundled home his sixth goal of the season but Barrow held on for their second straight home win of the new campaign.

Wild, whose side lost at Sutton after a goal was controversially ruled out on Saturday, beamed: “We want to come here and be the team that’s on the front foot here.

“It’s a long journey to come up here and we want people not to start well. If we start well and they don’t then we have a real chance to get on the front foot against teams.

“I think the dressing room’s still aggrieved from what happened on Saturday and we’ve had a full apology from the Head of Referees about Saturday’s incident.

“We wanted to put some wrongs right and if anybody wants to know how we’re going to play at Holker Street then you’ve seen it.

“We’ve played three of the favourites in August and I think the lads have given a great account of themselves in all three of those games.

“The lads deserve a lot of credit for the way they have gone about their business.

“Michael Flynn’s just been in our office and you can imagine how frustrated they are at conceding two set-pieces.”

Flynn was left annoyed after seeing his side’s unbeaten start to the campaign painfully ended.

He said: “First half we were nowhere near it and that first 12 minutes killed us.

“We conceded two set plays, we got outmuscled, pressed, kicked the ball too long playing with the wind.

“First half looked like we were still on the bus and it wasn’t good enough.

“What I will say is at least they showed some character and togetherness in the second half.

“We kept pushing but we need to be better in the final third. They had chances, we know that, but a lot of that came from our mistakes.

“I don’t mean this to sound condescending but mistakes don’t surprise me when you’ve been around League Two.

“This is a tough division. Players are at this level for a reason.

“Some are at the start of their careers and some are at the end but the ones in the middle are there because they’re inconsistent and you’re going to have days like that. That’s not a slight on them.”