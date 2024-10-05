Peter Atherton reveals reason behind Bolton boss Ian Evatt’s red card

Bolton boss Ian Evatt faces a potential touchline ban for a post-match red card as tempers flared following his side’s comeback draw against Shrewsbury.

Evatt was sent off by referee Declan Bourne after the final whistle following a face-to-face bust-up with Town defender Morgan Feeney.

Assistant Peter Atherton said the Trotters chief was annoyed the Nottinghamshire official failed to add on extra to an initial eight minutes of stoppage time.

Aston Villa loanee Josh Feeney – with his first senior goal – and Jordan Shipley’s spectacular second put Shrewsbury 2-0 up at the break.

But Kyle Dempsey inspired a second-half fightback with his third goal in four league games after 47 minutes.

He then teed up Hungarian midfielder Szabolcs Schon for a 61st-minute equaliser.

Bolton’s bid for a fourth successive third-tier victory was foiled by Toby Savin’s stoppage-time stop from Aaron Collins.

“The gaffer went over to the referee and just asked why there was not time added on to the time added,” said Atherton.

“One of their players started to get involved and they had words. The ref gave the gaffer a red and their player a yellow.

“I’m not sure why there was a red for one and yellow for the other. It is nothing the gaffer said to the referee.”

Asked about Evatt’s coming together with Feeney, Atherton added: “I can’t comment because I haven’t seen the footage.”

On Bolton’s mixed performance, he said: “In the first half we didn’t get to the levels we expected after the two good away wins in the league. We didn’t just give them one leg up, we gave them two.

“But the response in the second half was excellent. We had 30 minutes to try and get the winner.

“We huffed and puffed, created a couple of chances and their keeper made a couple of good saves but we couldn’t get the winner.”

Town boss Paul Hurst was also unhappy with referee Bourne, insisting Dempsey was offside after receiving his assist from Dion Charles.

On the late flashpoint, he said: “Ian was frustrated in terms of the added time. There had been one stoppage during it and he thought he (the referee) had blown up near enough on eight minutes exactly.

“Morgan (Feeney) got a yellow card and I have no idea what for. So, this is one of the rare times I will be going to see the referee to get some clarification.

“I was more interested in getting the message across that the first goal was offside. That is a massive decision.

“It might not have changed anything they might have scored five but they might not have. In terms of the start and momentum, it helped them dramatically.”