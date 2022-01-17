Peter Pawlett convinced winter break has allowed Dundee United to recalibrate

Peter Pawlett believes the winter break has allowed Dundee United to recover and recalibrate following their dismal year-end form.

After a decent start to the season under boss Tam Courts the Tannadice club wobbled towards the end of 2021 and lost five in a row before the winter break to drop down to seventh in the cinch Premiership, two points behind Aberdeen.

Pawlett is looking for the visit of St Mirren on Tuesday night to signal the start of a Terrors comeback which will see them start climbing the table.

The 30-year-old former Aberdeen and Milton Keynes Dons attacker said: “The manager touched on it when we had a discussion and he said it was a chance to use this time to reset and get ready for the second part.

“Results weren’t good enough, we are all aware of that. We didn’t perform to the standard we are capable of.

“We had a really good start but we didn’t meet expectations towards the latter part of the year.

“So it was definitely something that we needed to address and I think the break came at a good time for us.

“We have managed to recharge the batteries, refresh our minds. We have a chance to reset and go again.

“We have a chance now to put that right and get back into that winning feeling.

“We showed that form at the start of the season and we need to get back to that and we are capable of getting back to that. Dundee United needs to be in the top six.

“That’s what everyone wants so it is important that we get a result in the next game and kick on from there.”

Pawlett is aware that St Mirren are in equally poor form with no wins in 11 matches but recalls the goalless draw in Paisley earlier in the season.

He said: “I am looking forward to it, it will be a good game.

“In the first game we played them at the start of the season we missed a few chances and we could have got three points that day.

“But we know it will be a tough game. They are a well-organised team and I am sure they have worked hard over the break and will be up for it. But it will be good to get back out there.”