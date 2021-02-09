Peterborough come from behind to beat Ipswich

Peterborough United v Ipswich Town – Sky Bet League One – Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough United v Ipswich Town – Sky Bet League One – Weston Homes Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
Tue 09 Feb 2021
Peterborough produced a fine comeback to claim a 2-1 win against Ipswich.

James Norwood provided an early breakthrough for Town when firing a sixth-minute half-volley past Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym at his near post.

Despite going a goal up, Ipswich were fortunate not to find themselves a man down after 15 minutes when Flynn Downes escaped with a yellow card for an ugly lunge on Dan Butler.

The Posh man avoided injury and played a pivotal role in their leveller six minutes before the break when his delivery from the left was headed home by Jonson Clarke-Harris – 15th league goal of the season.

The turnaround was completed in spectacular style in the 50th minute courtesy of a 25-yard free-kick from Joe Ward which flew in, with giant Town keeper Tomas Holy rooted to the spot.

Holy twice denied Sammie Szmodics further goals, while the same player saw a penalty appeal ignored after another attempt appeared to be handled by Stephen Ward.

Pym then denied Ipswich a dramatic leveller with a late double save to keep out Troy Parrott and substitute Josh Harrop.

