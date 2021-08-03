Peterborough fight off competition to sign Exeter winger Joel Randall

Peterborough have announced the signing of Exeter winger Joel Randall for an undisclosed fee.

Posh have beaten off strong competition to tie the 21-year-old to a four-year deal.

Manager Darren Ferguson told Peterborough’s official website: “Joel is a young lad with bags of potential. As a football club we have a philosophy, which I believe in about bringing the best young players to the club and developing them.

“Joel and Kwame (Poku), who we signed earlier this week, are two of the most exciting wide players or 10s in the EFL, certainly outside of the Championship.

“The chairman has pushed this through and I am really grateful for that because it is an exciting week with these two additions. I am really excited with Joel, he is quick, left and right footed, a good crosser of the ball and can score a goal. All the things you would want from a wide player or a number 10.

“The boy is a real talent and there were a lot of clubs looking but the owners have stumped up the cash to bring him here.”

Randall scored 13 goals in 45 games for the Grecians.

He said: “I am really pleased to get it done. I came up with my family last night and got everything sorted and I can’t wait to get going.

“There were a few clubs showing an interest, but I know what this club is about and Christy (Pym) has been saying how great the group is, so I can’t wait to meet them all.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Exeter, but I felt this was the right time in my career to make the next step and challenge myself in the Championship.”