Peterborough make it two wins from two in League One with Charlton victory

Peterborough continued their winning start to the League One season by seeing off Charlton 1-0 in a clash full of chances and cards.

Rival bosses Darren Ferguson and Dean Holden both featured among a tally of 12 cautions, but remarkably there was only one goal with Hector Kyprianou netting what would prove to be the winner in first-half stoppage time.

Kwame Poku picked the pocket of Charlton man Panutche Camara and found Joel Randall, who then steered a pass into the path of Kyprianou to calmly steer past Charlton keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Two-time League One golden boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris was a whisker away from a second Posh goal before Peter Kioso headed a fine Randall cross onto the roof of the net in the second half.

But they were reliant on a fine save from keeper Nicholas Bilokapic to kick away an Alfie May shot with a quarter-of-an-hour to go to preserve their advantage while the dangerous Corey Blackett-Taylor twice fired wide for Charlton.

Clarke-Harris then struck a post and Maynard-Brewer bravely denied substitute Kabongo Tshimanga in a dramatic finish, but one goal proved enough for Posh.

