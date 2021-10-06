Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson hit with FA charge

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson has been charged by the FA (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:22pm, Wed 06 Oct 2021
Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has been charged by the Football Association over allegedly abusing a match official.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the end of Posh’s 3-2 loss at home to Bristol City at the weekend.

An FA spokesperson said: “Peterborough United FC’s Darren Ferguson has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their EFL Championship game against Bristol City FC on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the manager used abusive and/or insulting language towards a match official in or around the tunnel area after the end of the fixture.”

Ferguson has until Monday to respond to the charge.

