Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson hit with FA charge
16:22pm, Wed 06 Oct 2021
Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has been charged by the Football Association over allegedly abusing a match official.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at the end of Posh’s 3-2 loss at home to Bristol City at the weekend.
An FA spokesperson said: “Peterborough United FC’s Darren Ferguson has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their EFL Championship game against Bristol City FC on Saturday.
“It is alleged that the manager used abusive and/or insulting language towards a match official in or around the tunnel area after the end of the fixture.”
Ferguson has until Monday to respond to the charge.