Peterborough sign Colchester teenager Kwame Poku for undisclosed fee
Peterborough have announced the signing of Kwame Poku from Colchester for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Posh as they prepare for their upcoming Sky Bet Championship campaign following promotion from League One last season.
Poku featured 75 times for Colchester, scoring six goals in the process, and also made his debut for Ghana last term in their African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The new signing told the club’s website: “I am really looking forward to getting started. This club have shown that they can develop younger players and I am excited to get going.
“I really enjoyed my time at Colchester, there were ups and downs, but that is football, I wish them nothing but the best for the future.”