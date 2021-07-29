Peterborough sign defender Joe Tomlinson from Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee
Peterborough have announced the signing of full-back Joe Tomlinson from Eastleigh.
The 21-year-old joins Posh on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Tomlinson came through the Southampton Academy and had spells at Yeovil, Brighton and a loan at Bognor Regis.
He then joined Eastleigh where he scored 12 goals and kept 15 clean sheets in 42 appearances, earning Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards at the club.
Manager Darren Ferguson told the club website: “It is a really good signing for us. There were so many teams showing an interest, so delighted to get the deal done now. I was made aware of him last season, we had eyes on him in the first pre-season game and we didn’t need to see him again, it was done, the decision was made.”