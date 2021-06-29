Peterborough sign Jorge Grant from Lincoln for an undisclosed fee

Peterborough have signed midfielder Jorge Grant from Lincoln for an undisclosed fee.

Grant, 26, has joined Championship new boys Posh on a three-year deal.

After starting his career at Nottingham Forest, Grant moved to the Imps during the summer of 2019 and went on to make 89 appearances, scoring 17 goals last season.

“I am delighted to be here,” Grant said on Peterborough’s website. “When I sat down with the manager and listened to what he had to say I was really intrigued about the opportunity.

“I felt like it suited me down to the ground, they play good football and I know what they are about, having played against the club last season for Lincoln.

“I really enjoyed my time at Lincoln, but I felt it was the right time for me to play in the Championship and I am looking forward to that opportunity with Peterborough.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson hopes Grant, who was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Year, can continue his development at London Road.

“When we found out there was a possibility of bringing him to the club, he was one of our main targets during the close season,” Ferguson said.

“When I sat down with the boy, it was obvious that he was very interested in coming to play for us, the way we play suits him down to the ground and for me, it is a really big signing for us.”

Ferguson added: “We have had to be patient to get the deal over the line because there were a lot of other clubs in for him, so I am absolutely delighted to get it done and am looking forward to working with him.”