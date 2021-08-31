Peterborough sign West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry on loan

Conor Coventry has joined Peterborough (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:00pm, Tue 31 Aug 2021
West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry has joined Peterborough on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has progressed through the Hammers academy and made his debut back in 2018, while he has featured regularly for the club’s under-23s in recent seasons.

Coventry, who enjoyed a loan spell with Lincoln in the 2019-20 campaign, will now get the chance to ply his trade in the Sky Bet Championship with Posh under boss Darren Ferguson.

Ferguson told the official club website: “I am delighted to get the deal done. Conor is someone that we have been interested in for a while.

“We have had to remain patient, but everything is sorted and I am looking forward to working with him.”

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will link up with his new team-mates after playing for his country over the next week.

