Peterborough sign West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry on loan
West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry has joined Peterborough on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old has progressed through the Hammers academy and made his debut back in 2018, while he has featured regularly for the club’s under-23s in recent seasons.
Coventry, who enjoyed a loan spell with Lincoln in the 2019-20 campaign, will now get the chance to ply his trade in the Sky Bet Championship with Posh under boss Darren Ferguson.
Ferguson told the official club website: “I am delighted to get the deal done. Conor is someone that we have been interested in for a while.
“We have had to remain patient, but everything is sorted and I am looking forward to working with him.”
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will link up with his new team-mates after playing for his country over the next week.