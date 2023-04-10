10 April 2023

Peterborough survive scare to see off Exeter to maintain play-off momentum

Peterborough survived a scare to retain a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs by beating Exeter 3-1.

They were given an early helping hand when Exeter defender Alex Hartridge sliced a Kwame Poku cross into his own net after just eight minutes.

Ephron Mason-Clark continued his hot streak with a fourth goal in six games to double the Posh lead four minutes before half-time, expertly controlling a long pass from Ollie Norburn and coolly lobbing on-rushing goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

But Exeter hit back in the first minute of the second half when substitute Rekeem Harper claimed his first City goal with his first touch as his volley embarrassed Posh goalkeeper Will Norris.

And only the woodwork denied Exeter a leveller when Jack Sparkes headed a Josh Key cross against the post moments later.

But Posh regained control to secure a fifth win in six games when League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris pounced for his 26th goal of the season in the 70th minute after Blackman had done brilliantly to keep out a mis-directed header from defender Pierce Sweeney.

