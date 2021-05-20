Peterborough tie down teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones

Teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones has signed a new four-year contract with Peterborough

The 18-year-old made 17 appearances this season, scoring his first senior league goal in the final match against Doncaster as Posh celebrated promotion to the Championship.

Jones, who was born in Peterborough, joined the club aged nine and made his first-team debut at the age of 16.

Manager Darren Ferguson said on theposh.com: “Ricky has developed nicely over the last couple of years. The boy has massive potential. You can see the improvement in his performance against Doncaster, his hold-up play was very good, as was his movement.

“We know he has that pace that frightens defenders, he gets you up the pitch, he presses, and he has good energy. He needs to improve in certain areas, but I thought his performance at Doncaster was the best he has done in terms of playing against two experienced centre-halves and causing them so many problems.

“He has had one or two injuries to contend with but he is someone that I am excited to work with and I am delighted we have managed to tie him down on a longer deal.”

Jones scored four goals last season in the Papa John’s Trophy and FA Cup, including against Premier League Burnley, and looks to be the next exciting attacking talent to develop his trade at Peterborough.

The forward added: “I believe I am in the right place to continue my development.

“The manager has been first class with me, the staff have looked after me and I am really looking forward to returning after the summer break a Championship player.

“But I will be pushing hard for a place in the first team, I don’t want to just settle for being on the bench, I want to fight for a position.”

Posh have also tied down centre-back Frankie Kent on a new three-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who missed just one game as Peterborough secured automatic promotion this season, is now contracted to the club until 2024.

Ferguson said: “Frankie has been a brilliant signing for us. He has been very consistent, he has definitely improved, he comes in, gets on with his work, enjoys it, knows he is at the right club for him, and I believe he can kick on again.

“He can go under the radar and I think that is because he is so consistent, you just expect an 8/10 from him every game that he plays.

“He still has things to learn, but he has done very well in whatever system we have played. I have no worries about Frankie coping in the Championship.”

Kent said: “I am pleased to get it done. It was a very easy decision to make. I have loved every minute of my time at the club. Getting promotion just topped that off and I couldn’t think of anywhere better to be than here at this moment in time.”