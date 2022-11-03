Peterborough to monitor Jonson Clarke-Harris ahead of Salford game
Jonson Clarke-Harris will be assessed by Peterborough ahead of their FA Cup clash with Salford.
The Posh skipper could have his minutes managed after sustaining a knock against Cambridge.
Kwame Poku has a knock to his ankle, but manager Grant McCann insisted there is still a chance for him to be involved against the Ammies.
Joe Ward will be checked ahead of the game, while Emmanuel Fernandez is a long-term absentee.
Callum Hendry could miss out for Salford.
The forward suffered a knock at Hartlepool and was absent for the Ammies’ 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient at the weekend.
Luke Bolton will also be checked after missing the O’s game due to illness.
Jason Lowe, Stevie Mallan, Conor McAleny, Richard Nartey and Liam Shephard are all long-term absentees.
