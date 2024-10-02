Phil Foden and James McAtee earn Pep Guardiola’s praise in Champions League win

Pep Guardiola picked out a number of players for praise after his Manchester City team eased to a 4-0 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava.

Early goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden set the 2023 winners on course for a comfortable victory in Slovakia before second-half efforts from Erling Haaland and James McAtee added gloss to Tuesday’s scoreline.

Foden’s contribution included setting up McAtee’s first goal for the club and Guardiola was pleased to see him coming back into form after a slow start to the campaign owing to fitness issues.

Guardiola said: “He made a fantastic goal. I have the feeling he is getting back to his best step by step and, of course, Phil is really important for us.”

Academy product McAtee, who came off the bench in the second half, is hoping to make his mark at the club after spending most of the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

Guardiola said: “Everyone adores him. You saw the reaction of the players, so everyone loves him.

“With teams who play so deep he has the quality to find it. He scored and had a few more chances.

“Of course he will not be a regular player but in a lot of games he will help us and when he plays like he did today I can always count on him.”

Rico Lewis also made an impressive contribution having been named as the starting right-back ahead of regular captain Kyle Walker.

Guardiola said: “I am beyond satisfied. The way Rico is playing, there are no words. He does everything. He made an assist and is really strong.

“You can always count on him and he is intelligent. Intelligence is the biggest attribute and he has it.”

Haaland was disappointed to be taken off shortly after scoring his 42nd goal in 41 Champions League appearances but Guardiola said it was important not to overburden him.

The City manager said: “As a manager I am more secure when Erling is on the pitch but, at 0-3, the game was almost over and we have to take care of him.”

Overall, Guardiola could reflect on a satisfactory evening that saw his side claim their first victory in this season’s competition after their opening draw with Inter Milan.

He said: “We have to do what we have to do. It’s a joy to be manager of this team. I love it and I love them.

“We created a lot of chances and we are improving step by step. It was a good night.”

Despite being outclassed by City, Slovan still enjoyed the occasion of their first home game in the competition proper.

Coach Vladimir Weiss Sr said: “It was beautiful. Unfortunately the result that was not that great but we played in my opinion the best team in the world.

“Never before have I played against such a team with such players and such a manager.

“It was impossible to defend against them but I was happy to stand five metres away from Pep. I enjoyed it and we will continue enjoying it.”