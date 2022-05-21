21 May 2022

Phil Foden named Premier League young player of the season for second year

21 May 2022

Phil Foden has won the Premier League young player of the season award for the second successive year.

Foden, 21, has played a starring role again for Manchester City in their bid to win back-to-back Premier League titles, with nine goals and five assists.

That tally matches his figures from last season and he could improve on them against Aston Villa in City’s final game on Sunday.

Foden told City’s official website: “I’m very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row.

“There are so many talented young players in the Premier League this season and it’s a real honour to win it again.

“I have been really happy with my performances this season and it has been great to contribute to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all.”

In the fans’ vote, Foden came out on top ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell.

