27 June 2024

Phil Foden set to return to England camp ahead of Slovakia clash

By NewsChain Sport
27 June 2024

Phil Foden is set to link back up with the England squad on Friday, the PA news agency understands.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that the 24-year-old had temporarily left the camp and “returned to the UK for a pressing family matter”.

Manchester City star Foden, who started all three group games, is understood to have gone home for the birth of his third child.

PA understands the forward is due to return to England’s basecamp in Blankenhain overnight and re-join the squad on Friday morning.

Phil Foden is set to return to the England camp (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news