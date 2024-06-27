Phil Foden set to return to England camp ahead of Slovakia clash
The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that the 24-year-old had temporarily left the camp and “returned to the UK for a pressing family matter”.
Manchester City star Foden, who started all three group games, is understood to have gone home for the birth of his third child.
PA understands the forward is due to return to England’s basecamp in Blankenhain overnight and re-join the squad on Friday morning.
