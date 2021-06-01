Phil Jagielka among senior quartet released by Sheffield United

Phil Jagielka is set to leave Sheffield United.
Phil Jagielka is set to leave Sheffield United. (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:38pm, Tue 01 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Phil Jagielka is one of four senior players to be released by Sheffield United.

The veteran defender, 38, is out of contract at Bramall Lane and will not be offered a new deal. He joins John Lundstram, Simon Moore and Jack Rodwell in leaving the club when their current deals expire this summer.

Jagielka came through the academy at Blades and rejoined his boyhood club in the summer of 2019 following 12 years at Everton.

He made 22 appearances, primarily as a substitute, after his return, with his most recent as an 83rd-minute replacement for Ben Osborn during the home win against Burnley on the final day of the 2020/21 season in front of Blades supporters.

Midfielder Lundstram leaves after turning down the offer of several new contracts, while goalkeeper Moore and midfielder Rodwell did not make a single appearance last season as United were relegated from the Premier League.

Defender Kean Bryan is the only out-of-contract player to be offered a new deal. Ethan Ampadu has returned to Chelsea following his loan spell.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Sheff Utd

PA